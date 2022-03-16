Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 11:02

Shannon Airport to welcome more than 21,000 passengers over the bank holiday weekend

The airport is estimating that it will welcome some 21,000 passengers over the extended St Patrick's bank holiday weekend.x
Shannon Airport to welcome more than 21,000 passengers over the bank holiday weekend

Shannon Airport is expecting an influx of passengers over the coming days as thousands travel to Ireland for St Patrick's Day festivities.

The airport is estimating that it will welcome some 21,000 passengers over the extended St Patrick's bank holiday weekend.

This will be the highest number of passengers for this period in over three years following the impact of the pandemic on international travel.

From the resumption of US flights at the airport, to the extended bank holiday weekend and various events such as the Cheltenham racing festival and St Patrick's Day, the Airport believes there are several factors boosting passenger numbers.

Welcoming the increase in visitors, Niall Maloney, airport operations director at Shannon Airport said it is great to have US visitors returning to the region following the resumption of transatlantic flights.

“Like other airports around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll and that is why two years on, we are looking forward to doing what we do best and providing our passengers with a warm welcome and making their journey through our airport smooth and easy,” Mr Maloney said.

“With the lifting of travel restrictions, and the extended range of air services from Shannon this summer, we are beginning to see a growing desire to take a well-earned break, or to reconnect with family and friends overseas.

“With air services to over 26 destinations available from Shannon this summer, we are looking forward to a busy year and the return of tourists directly into the west of Ireland.”

More in this section

List of Irish companies ‘trading with Russia’ sent to Department of Foreign Affairs List of Irish companies ‘trading with Russia’ sent to Department of Foreign Affairs
Government doing 'all it can' about energy prices, but unable to cover all extra costs Government doing 'all it can' about energy prices, but unable to cover all extra costs
Ukraine to dominate Taoiseach’s St Patrick’s Day meeting with US president Ukraine to dominate Taoiseach’s St Patrick’s Day meeting with US president
Five men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe released

Five men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe released

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more