Dealz recalls 19,000 dolls due to 'chemical risk'

The CCPC said the Bella City Chic doll has unacceptable levels of a chemical that are classified as unsafe for young children.
Almost 19,000 dolls sold in Ireland by Dealz have been recalled.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said there is a chemical risk associated with the children's toy.

Dealz is asking anyone who bought the dolls to return them in store for a full refund.

The product code for the Bella City Chic Doll is: 452987. The batch number is: 2007.

The bar code number of the dolls is 5054110024185, and the batch number can be found on the back of each doll’s packaging.

Dealz's customer care line open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm for Republic of Ireland customers on: 189 093 0843

