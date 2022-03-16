Hospitality bosses asked to offer staff four-day working week

James Cox

Hospitality bosses are being asked to offer staff a four-day working week or alternate weekends off in order to keep them.

A study by the South East Regional Skills Forum has recommended 18 measures aimed at attracting and securing workers in the hospitality industry which is so crucial to the region.

Ongoing training, upskilling, and providing clear career pathways are also all recommended.

Manager of the Forum Edmond Connolly says with staff shortages right across the country, all employers can benefit from the recommendations they have made.

"It was reflective of the situation right around the country, the hospitality sector in recent years prior to the pandemic was very busy growing and expanding. As the respondents to the survey would attest themselves, they didn't pay enough attention to the welfare of their staff."