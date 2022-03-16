Pierre Zakrzewski was 'indomitable spirit' who turned passion for adventure into career

Vivienne Clarke

A friend and former classmate of Pierre Zakrzewski has spoken of his indomitable spirit and how he turned his passion for travel and adventure into a career as a cameraman.

Stephen O’Dea told Newstalk Breakfast that Mr Zakrzewski was his “classmate with an exotic name”.

“He was always fun, always driven. He was intrepid. When he left school he wanted to go travelling and to climb Mount Everest, and he did that.”

That's the kind of guy he was. He would prioritise other people.

When he climbed Mount Everest he went higher than anyone else without oxygen and helped other climbers who had got into distress to descend. “That’s the kind of guy he was. He would prioritise other people.”

During the 1990s when Mr O’Dea lived in London Mr Zakrzewski often stayed with him between trips. On his return from Kashmir he had footage which he hoped would highlight what was happening there.

“He wore the things he did casually.”

Mr O’Dea said that because of the many difficult situations their friend had survived “we thought that he was immune to it (danger)".

The journalist was working for US network Fox News when the vehicle he was travelling in with British reporter Benjamin Hall was hit, the US broadcaster said.

Mr Hall has been in hospital since the incident, which happened on Monday as the men were working in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, the network said.

A Ukrainian journalist is also believed to have been killed.

Born in August 1966, Mr Zakrzewski was the second-eldest of six children: four boys and two girls. His mother was French and his father was Polish, and the family lived in Leopardstown, Co Dublin.

He covered conflicts in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and it was a job that suited his personality - “travel, adventure foreign news and seeing humanity at work”.

Tributes

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes to Mr Zakrzewski.

A statement issued by Aras an Uachtarain read: “President Higgins has offered his deepest sympathies to the family of Pierre Zakrzewski, an Irish journalist killed while covering the shelling outside Kyiv.

“The indiscriminate killing of civilians, including journalists, must be brought to an end.

“President Higgins expressed his sympathy to the International Federation of Journalists on the loss of a colleague.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin paid tribute to Mr Zakrzewski on Tuesday.

As a war photographer, Mr Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to employees by Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media.

Mr Martin said: “Our deepest sympathies go to the family of Pierre Zakrzewski, particularly his family back in Dublin. He was reared for 30 years in Dublin.

“It’s an appalling killing, illustrating again the indiscriminate and barbaric nature of the Russian attack on the citizens of Ukraine. -Additional reporting from Press Association