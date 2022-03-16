Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 07:43

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the death of Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed while working in Ukraine.

The Irish Times leads with the stories on the Ukraine crisis, one on the death of Mr Zakrzewski, while another concerns comments from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who said early on Wednesday that Russia’s demands were becoming “more realistic”.

A picture of Rachael Blackmore celebrating her latest Cheltenham victory also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with stories on Mr Zakrzewski's death and soaring energy costs, while Blackmore also makes the front page.

The Echo leads with a story on a Cork family helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

 

A story on energy bill hikes of €700 makes the front page of the Irish Daily Mail, along with the death of Mr Zakrzewski.

The Irish Sun also leads with stories on rising energy costs and the death of Mr Zakrzewski.

