Ireland ramps up Ukraine response with 500 refugees to arrive from Moldova

Sarah Mooney

Ireland is ramping up preparations to house Ukrainian refugees in hotels, religious properties and local authority facilities across the country, as members of the general public also pledge to open their homes.

In a statement following an emergency virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Government said it had met to further consider “the serious security and political situation with the war in Ukraine,” focusing on Ireland’s humanitarian response.

It agreed that Ireland will accept up to 500 people who have fled from Ukraine to Moldova as part of a European Union response, “given the extreme pressure being faced by Moldova in the current circumstances.”

The Government said it was conscious that “many more” Ukrainian refugees are likely to travel to the island, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirming after the meeting that 6,646 refugees had already arrived.

Leaders said accommodation and other essential supports for health, education and income would be provided “rapidly and at scale.”

Accommodation is set to be provided in hotels, guest houses and B&Bs; State-owned or private properties; religious properties; local authority facilities; and accommodation pledged by the general public.

Work to accommodate refugees is currently under way across the country with the support of the Irish Red Cross and numerous other NGOs and charities.

“While a response of this scale presents challenges, it is a very necessary response in the face of the appalling and immoral war being levied by Russia against the people in Ukraine,” the Government statement said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs remains in ongoing contact with Irish citizens registered in Ukraine, it added.

Citizens there are advised to shelter in a secure place and to only consider leaving Ukraine if they judge it safe to do so.