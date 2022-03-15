Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 14:54

Facebook parent company hit by €17 million fine by Irish regulator

In a statement on Tuesday, the DPC said that it had found that Meta had breached EU data protection rules
By Dominic McGrath, PA

Facebook parent company Meta has been fined €17 million for breaching European Union privacy rules.

The fine, imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), comes following an investigation into a series of 12 data breach notifications received by the watchdog between June and December 2018.

The body found that Meta failed to put in place “appropriate technical and organisational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users’ data”.

The Irish Data Protection Commission is the social network’s lead regulator in Europe.

