Taoiseach chairs emergency virtual Cabinet meeting to discuss Ukraine response

The Cabinet is meeting virtually on Tuesday to discuss Ireland's response to the war in Ukraine, including how to house those who have fled the country.

Ministers are dialling in from across the world where they are on St Patrick's Day trips, with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin chairing the unplanned meeting from Washington DC in the United States.

While typical in-person St Patrick's Day proceedings are resuming for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine is now hanging over the meetings as its impact is felt globally.

News stories in the US media this morning were much the same as in Ireland, featuring updates on the war, how sanctions are impacting Russia and the soaring cost of fuel.

The Taoiseach will later brief the media after the virtual Cabinet meeting, before attending the unveiling of a bust of John Hume at the ambassador’s residence.

This evening he will attend a Tourism Ireland gala dinner and the launch of the Riverdance 25th anniversary tour.

Biden meeting

On Wednesday Mr Martin will carry out a series of economic engagements, including a Women in Business Executive roundtable, a US Chamber of Commerce and Science Foundation Ireland event, and the Ireland Funds’ 30th National Gala.

On Thursday - St Patrick’s Day - he will meet with US President Joe Biden. It will be the first time the Fianna Fáil leader has met Mr Biden at the White House after last year’s celebrations were scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Martin and Mr Biden are expected to discuss the strong cultural and economic ties between Ireland and the US, as well as the situation in Ukraine and ongoing support for the Good Friday Agreement.

A programme of events at the White House and Capitol Hill will also include a breakfast hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Speaker’s Lunch on Capitol Hill and the traditional Shamrock Ceremony.