Dublin corner shop celebrates millionaire customer after €5.3m Lotto win

A corner shop in Dublin city centre is celebrating after it sold one of its customers a winning Lotto ticket worth €5.3 million, making them a multimillionaire.

There was just one winner of last Saturday night’s €5,365,262 Lotto jackpot, with the Dublin player yet to come forward.

The winning ticket was sold at Chapter & Verse on Lower Leeson Street, just off St Stephen’s Green in the heart of Dublin 2, on March 9th.

Store manager Eoin Ryan said he was delighted to get the call from the National Lottery to let him know that one of his customers had become a millionaire at the weekend.

“What a call to receive! We were thrilled to hear that we sold last weekend’s jackpot ticket and of course quite shocked too. We have nine staff here in the shop and they will all be over the moon to hear that one of our customers has won over €5 million,” he said.

“There is definitely a great buzz around the place and I’m sure the excitement will continue as the news spreads to our customers over the next few days.

The Dublin team who sold the winning ticket celebrate. Photo: Mac Innes Photography

“During the pandemic, it was quieter with people working from home and of course in the past few weeks as staff return to the offices nearby, things are getting busy again so it’s good timing for the win. Fingers crossed the winner realizes just how lucky they have been soon.”

The Dublin player has become the third Lotto jackpot winner of the year, following a €19 million jackpot win in Mayo in January and a €4.6 million win in Meath last month.

The National Lottery is continuing to appeal to Lotto players to check their tickets carefully from Saturday night, as the jackpot winner is yet to make contact.

The Dublin winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.