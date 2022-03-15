Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 12:59

New mural for Ukraine unveiled along Grand Canal in Dublin

A QR code alongside the mural allows passersby to donate directly to the Irish Red Cross Emergency Appeal for Ukraine
New mural for Ukraine unveiled along Grand Canal in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

A new mural has been unveiled along the Grand Canal in Dublin in support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country on February 24th.

The 'Love Ukraine' mural at Lock 6, painted by Dublin-based artist Klo-Wi, was commissioned by creative production agency Fuel, aiming to raised funds for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The mural shows a parade of people holding heart-shaped balloons in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, alongside a QR code which, when scanned, brings people to the donation page of the Red Cross' Emergency Appeal for Ukraine.

Approximately 4,000 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers have been working in the country to distribute over 90,000 food and hygiene parcels so far, and assisting in the evacuation of people with disabilities.

The Ukrainian Red Cross has also provided food, clothing and other aid to over 7,000 people sheltering in metro stations, while providing first aid and first aid training to more than 12,000 people.

Those who wish to donate to the Red Cross appeal can do so via the Irish Red Cross website.

More in this section

Health officials to ‘reboot’ messaging in response to rising Covid hospitalisations Health officials to ‘reboot’ messaging in response to rising Covid hospitalisations
Develop renewable energy to reduce reliance on Russia - former Defence Forces chief Develop renewable energy to reduce reliance on Russia - former Defence Forces chief
Further EU sanctions against Russia expected in the coming days, says Donohoe Further EU sanctions against Russia expected in the coming days, says Donohoe
Ukrainian man who visited Ireland as part of the Chernobyl Project reunited with Irish 'family'

Ukrainian man who visited Ireland as part of the Chernobyl Project reunited with Irish 'family'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more