New mural for Ukraine unveiled along Grand Canal in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

A new mural has been unveiled along the Grand Canal in Dublin in support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country on February 24th.

The 'Love Ukraine' mural at Lock 6, painted by Dublin-based artist Klo-Wi, was commissioned by creative production agency Fuel, aiming to raised funds for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The mural shows a parade of people holding heart-shaped balloons in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, alongside a QR code which, when scanned, brings people to the donation page of the Red Cross' Emergency Appeal for Ukraine.

Approximately 4,000 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers have been working in the country to distribute over 90,000 food and hygiene parcels so far, and assisting in the evacuation of people with disabilities.

The Ukrainian Red Cross has also provided food, clothing and other aid to over 7,000 people sheltering in metro stations, while providing first aid and first aid training to more than 12,000 people.

Those who wish to donate to the Red Cross appeal can do so via the Irish Red Cross website.