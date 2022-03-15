Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 12:15

Five arrested after public order and assault incidents outside Co Mayo fast food outlet

The incidents occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Dalton Street area of Claremorris.
Five people have been arrested following public order and assault incidents outside a fast food outlet in Co Mayo.

The incidents occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Dalton Street area of Claremorris.

On Tuesday, Gardaí, supported by detectives from the Mayo Crime and Western Region Armed Support Unit, searched a number of addresses in Claremorris and Ballinrobe.

Four men, aged in their 20s, and one teenager were arrested and are all currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They are being held at a number of Garda stations in the Mayo region.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

