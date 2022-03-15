What the regional papers say: Locals share stories of fleeing war-torn Ukraine

The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Ireland is reflected on the pages of the regional newspapers this week, with many featuring the stories of locals who have recently fled the war-torn country.

The Carlow Nationalist leads with an interview with 19-year-old student Racheal Diyaolu, who told the paper she went into "survival mode" in her bid to get home to Carlow from Ukraine last week.

The Western People reports pressure is mounting in Mayo for Government intervention to support the large number of local workers, subcontractors and suppliers affected by the appointment of a receiver to construction firm Roadbridge. The paper estimates as many as 1,630 livelihoods will be affected by the move.

The Roscommon Herald speaks with a Ukrainian family living in Roscommon town who shared their fears for the safety of family members still living in the war-ravaged country, and also reports two people who died in a crash near Ballaghaderreen last week have been named locally.

In the Waterford News & Star, a 26-year-old medical student from Waterford city and a Ukrainian couple tell of their traumatic experiences fleeing Ukraine and their difficulties in reaching the safety of an EU border before travelling on to Waterford.

The Laois Nationalist features the story of a Portlaoise-based Ukrainian truck driver who answered his country's call to fight Russian invaders and is now a platoon commander in the capital of Kyiv.

The Kildare Nationalist reports that a local mother fears her four-year-old son, who has autism, will not be attending school in September as there is nowhere suitable with a place for him in the county. Sarah Hogan explains that her son, Scott, is non-verbal and a flight risk, so needs one-to-one supervision at all times.

The Connaught Telegraph says steps are being taken to tackle lurching throughout Co Mayo, a practice that is causing major headaches for farmers in the West.