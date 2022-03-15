Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 07:15

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to dominates the front pages.
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

As the death toll rises in Ukraine, war in Europe continues to dominate the front pages.

The Irish Times reports that hundreds of people have fled the besieged port city of Mariupol where city authorities have said 2,500 civilians have been killed by Russian shelling.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner reports that 31,000 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the past three days as hospital cases have risen above 1,000.

The Russian advance has stalled, according to the Irish Daily Mail, as Russian forces may only be able to sustain another 14 days of fighting at full capacity.

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Mirror reports that Daniel Kinahan's planned podcast has been scrapped amid concerns over 'legal issues'.

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with the journalist who staged an anti-war protest live on Russian television as politicians open their doors to Ukrainian refugees.

In the UK, the British responses to the war in Eastern Europe are splashed across many of the front pages.

The Financial Times quotes the US as telling allies China has signalled its willingness to provide Russia with military support in Ukraine, with The Guardian reporting nearly 3 million people have fled the war.

A humanitarian corridor was used successfully for the first time in the war on Monday as invading forces allowed at least 160 cars to leave the southern city of Mariupol, according to The Independent.

Boris Johnson has told The Daily Telegraph Western leaders had made a “terrible mistake” by letting president Vladimir Putin “get away with” annexing Crimea in 2014 and subsequently becoming “more dependent” on Russian power sources.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror report three British ex-special forces soldiers are feared to have been killed in Russia’s strike on a Ukrainian base near the Poland border.

The Daily Mail and i report tens of thousands of Britons signed up to the sponsorship scheme to house Ukrainian refugees in its first few hours, while The Times says the programme’s website immediately crashed after opening. The story is also covered by The Sun.

Metro covers protesters breaking into a mansion owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch in west London.

And the Daily Star reports an academic’s claim the Turin Shroud is just a tablecloth and not the face of Jesus, with the paper adding “very naughty monks made it as a money-making scam”.

More in this section

Waterford man jailed for raping 16-year-old girl Waterford man jailed for raping 16-year-old girl
Body armour and 10 tonnes of food sent by Ireland to Ukrainian army Body armour and 10 tonnes of food sent by Ireland to Ukrainian army
More lenders may be set to hike mortgage interest rates, expert suggests More lenders may be set to hike mortgage interest rates, expert suggests
Woman posed as escort and robbed man with imitation gun, court told

Woman posed as escort and robbed man with imitation gun, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more