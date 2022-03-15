Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 07:35

Visitor numbers for St Patrick's Day expected to rival pre-pandemic years

Some 77,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Dublin Airport per day this week as many hotels are fully booked.
Visitor numbers to Dublin city are expected to rival 2019 figures this week as the St Patrick's Day festival returns.

According to DublinTown, the representative body for businesses in the Dublin’s Business Improvement District, has said that businesses are getting ready for a high level of footfall and spending in the city.

DublinTown Chief Executive Richard Guiney welcomed the return of visitors to the city this week.

"It’s going to be a fantastic week for visitors and business in the city," Mr Guiney said.

"The St Patrick’s Festival is always a hugely important week for the city’s businesses, and it’s great that we now have a chance to celebrate it properly.

"DublinTown has been working very closely with businesses in the city, An Garda Síochána and Dublin City Council to ensure the week goes smoothly, particularly in terms of safety, security and street cleaning.

"We will also be closely monitoring footfall over the course of the week and will provide further updates and analysis on this post the festivities."

