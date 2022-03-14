Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 19:32

Four arrested as part of investigation into alleged compensation claims deception

The four are being held in separate Garda stations in Dublin
Four arrested as part of investigation into alleged compensation claims deception

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested four people in relation to an alleged deception offence.

The arrests were made by officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau on Monday morning in connection with an investigation into compensation claims.

Gardaí said the claims were made after an alleged fraudulent road traffic collision in 2015.

The four people are currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in Dublin.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

