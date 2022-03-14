DUP leader wants calls to nominate a first minister to be parked

By Rebecca Black, PA

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson wants calls for his party to nominate a first minister to be “parked” to focus on releasing £300 million (€357 million) to ease the cost of living crisis.

The DUP has been under pressure from the other parties to nominate a first minister to allow the Executive to function for the final weeks of the Assembly term before it is dissolved for fresh elections.

Paul Givan resigned earlier this year as part of the DUP protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, a move which also removed deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

Sinn Féin Stormont leader Ms O’Neill said nominating a first minister is the only way the Executive can agree a budget and release the £300 million.

Mr Donaldson has rejected this, saying there are other options.

He has suggested household rates bills could be cut to help households amid the cost of living crisis.

In the absence of an agreed budget, departments will have to rely on emergency arrangements to keep day-to-day services running in the 2022/23 financial year.

On Friday, party leaders were briefed by Department of Finance officials on the legal authority of parties to allocate money without Executive approval.

It is understood they were unable to agree how to allocate the £300 million.

On Monday morning, Mr Donaldson wrote to the Executive party leaders to ask for details about bids from the different departments for the money, the PA news agency understands.

He also asked how much of the £300 million each leader wants to ease the cost of living crisis.

In his letter, Mr Donaldson asked leaders to “park” the debate about whether a first minister is needed and to reach an agreement on what the allocation amounts will be.

Meanwhile, the SDLP is set to try to introduce emergency legislation at Stormont to release the £300m.