Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 09:26

HSE to hold minute’s silence in solidarity with healthcare workers in Ukraine

The minutes silence is being organised to honour those who have died in Ukraine and healthcare workers who are continuing to treat people across the war-torn country.
The HSE is set to hold a minute's silence in solidarity with healthcare workers in Ukraine.

The minute's silence is being organised to honour those who have died in Ukraine and healthcare workers who are continuing to treat people across the war-torn country.

The minute's silence will be observed at 12pm on Tuesday unless it is not clinically safe to do so.

Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, commented: “Healthcare staff all over the world have been on the front lines over the past two years battling Covid-19 and now our Ukrainian colleagues are facing another monumental task working in the most arduous and tragic circumstances in the midst of a war.

“This is a small gesture we as a health service, along with our patients, service users and visitors can observe.

“We are keen to offer practical supports too and the HSE coordinated a donation of medical equipment to Ukraine, and we are planning a number of further donations, in conjunction with the Department of Health.”

The HSE is asking all staff, patients, and visitors to HSE health services to participate in the minute's silence.

