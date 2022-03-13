Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 21:08

Covid: 957 people hospitalised with virus

It's the highest number of people with the virus in hospital since January 19th.
Digital Desk Staff

The number of people in hospital with covid 19 has increased to 957.

That's a rise of 62 on yesterday's figure.

It's the highest number of people with the virus in hospital since January 19th.

The number of patients in intensive care is still the same at 41.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said many of those are people who have Covid but are not in hospital because of it.

However, he said the Government is keeping a close eye on the figures.

"The problem for hospitals of course is once a person is diagnosed with having Covid, it leads to a whole range of isolation interventions by the hospital and reduces capacity, that is the impact on the hospital service which is problematic in the winter period."

He added: "It is very challenging for hospitals right now, and it will be over the coming weeks, but we're keeping a very close eye on this and we are in close contact with the chief medical officer as well."

