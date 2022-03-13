Amnesty presses North's top official on response to Ukraine crisis

By Rebecca Black, PA

The head of Amnesty International in Northern Ireland has written to the North’s top official to express concern at the response to the Ukraine crisis.

It comes as the UK government is set to launch a scheme where individuals and organisations can sponsor Ukrainian refugees to come into the country.

Scotland and Wales reacted to the development, pledging to become “super sponsors” for refugees.

While the Republic has so far received 5,500 refugees and may take in more than 100,000.

Well said @MichealMartinTD. The response of the Irish Government and the EU as a whole puts @10DowningStreet @ukhomeoffice to shame for its slow and mean-spirited approach.#RefugeesWelcome https://t.co/jH2ec9B3g5 — Patrick Corrigan (@PatrickCorrigan) March 13, 2022

Patrick Corrigan has written to the head of the Northern Ireland civil service Jayne Brady and executive ministers to ask for “more urgent action”.

The Stormont first minister and deputy first minister are not currently in post following the resignation of Paul Givan, as part of the DUP protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Corrigan said Northern Ireland “appears to be largely absent from these planning responses, whether at a UK or cross-border level”.

“I am concerned that the absence of a first minister and deputy first minister, who have lead responsibility for refugee matters, has led to Northern Ireland being left behind when it comes to playing our part in offering a welcome to refugees from Ukraine,” he said.

“The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have already been in contact with the UK’s Secretary of State for Levelling Up to confirm their commitment in contributing to the newly announced community sponsorship scheme and to offer to act as ‘super sponsors’ to allow Ukrainians to arrive faster than would be possible by having to await individual or charity sponsorship.

“We urge you to match this response from the Scottish and Welsh governments to ensure that Northern Ireland is part of this welcome to refugees and to work with statutory and non-statutory agencies to put the necessary arrangements in place without further delay.”

Mr Corrigan added: “Given the unique position of Northern Ireland and our border with the Republic of Ireland – which has rightly lifted all visa requirements – we must liaise with the Irish government to prepare support to those who may arrive via this route.

“The slow and wholly inadequate response of the UK government has meant that the rest of Europe has been shouldering the responsibility while the UK has shirked its own. That must change.

“We continue to urge the waiving of visa requirements to match the response of the European Union and we would ask that you join with us and the Scottish and Welsh first ministers in making that call.”