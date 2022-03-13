Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 09:16

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

As war wages on in Ukraine, most of the front pages focus on the humanitarian crisis as millions of refugees have already left the country.
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

As war wages on in Ukraine, most of the front pages focus on the humanitarian crisis as millions of refugees have already left the country.

The Sunday Business Post leads with wa warning from economists that the war in Ukraine could lead to a recession.

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with talks between French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The Paper reports that a resolution is still a long way away.

The Irish Mail on Sunday focuses on the ongoing energy crisis as petrol and diesel prices continue to fluctuate.

In the UK, much of the front pages focus on the UK Government's plan to pay citizens to host refugees as the crisis worsens.

The Sunday People lead with comments from a survivor of the Novichok poisoning in Salsibury, Charlie Rowley who is encouraging UK citizens to house Ukrainian refugees.

More in this section

Martin will not 'tell Johnson what to do' in relation to Ukrainian refugees Martin will not 'tell Johnson what to do' in relation to Ukrainian refugees
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
'I don't remember ever being contemptuous, but I am now': McAleese on Russian ambassador 'I don't remember ever being contemptuous, but I am now': McAleese on Russian ambassador
Johnson and Martin share ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine crisis

Johnson and Martin share ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine crisis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more