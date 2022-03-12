Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 21:42

Review group invites submissions from people who suffered abuse in Defence Forces

Last year, the Women of Honour, a group of retired female officers, disclosed a culture of bullying and sexual abuse in the Defence Forces.
James Cox

An Independent Review Group which has been set up to examine sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment and discrimination in the Defence Forces, is inviting submissions.

They called for a full statutory inquiry into the issues raised.

Retired Army Officer and Defence Analyst Dr Tom Clonan said he hopes it will start to get to grips with the toxic culture in the Defence Forces.

"An organisation that is not safe for women, is not an organisation that can purport to defend the State or protect the State either externally or internally. Now, the chief of staff, the Minister for Defence and this judge-led inquiry, I absolutely believe that they are acting in utmost good faith and this is the beginning of an attempt to finally get to grips with the toxic culture of our armed forces."

