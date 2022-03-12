Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 18:04

Martin will not 'tell Johnson what to do' in relation to Ukrainian refugees

The Taoiseach says he has no plans to lecture Boris Johnson on the UK's acceptance of Ukrainian refugees when the two leaders meet this afternoon.
James Cox

Micheál Martin met the British prime minister at Twickenham ahead of the Ireland vs England Six Nations clash.

It is expected the two will discuss the Northern Ireland protocol and the joint response to war in Ukraine.

The UK reportedly has concerns about Ireland's open door policy to refugees - Ireland has taken in over 4,000 refugees so far - with the UK at around 1,000.

Ireland has taken in many more people so far than the UK, but Micheál Martin won't be asking Boris Johnson to change his stance.

“Well to be fair I’m not here to tell Boris Johnson what to do.

“I have to acknowledge the leadership of the UK Government in terms of the sanctions it has imposed on Russia.

“And also the support it has given to Ukraine and indeed to many of the eastern European countries of the European Union who value the support that they’ve received from the United Kingdom and who have said this.”

