'I don't remember ever being contemptuous, but I am now': McAleese on Russian ambassador

James Cox

Former presidents Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese said 'there is no neutrality' when it comes to the war in Ukraine during an appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Ms Robinson, who is a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Chair of The Elders, said that it was "very important to take a side... there is no neutrality about this".

Both Ms Robinson and Ms McAleese said it is important to pick a side when it comes to the war in Ukraine.

Ms McAleese spoke of her frustration at the Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov.

She said she had written to him on three occasions.

"I am very angry about this... I don't remember ever being contemptuous, but I certainly am now... of that man and what he represents and how he lied to us."

Ms McAleese also spoke about Mr Filatov's comments on Russian state television, in which he claimed Ireland is at the forefront of "anti-Russian events" in the European Union.

"I'm grateful actually in an ironic kind of way and a sardonic kind of way, that he brought a message to the Russian people, through their own fake press and their own fake news... that yes, we have taken a side here."

She described Russian president Vladimir Putin "demagogic", "moronic" and an "appalling anti-human man".

"Almost instantly we figured out the difference between military neutrality and political neutrality. We're not neutral, how could we be? It's not possible," Ms McAleese added.