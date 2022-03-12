Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 10:33

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Saturday's papers focus on the ongoing invasion of Ukraine as numerous cities continue to be shelled by Russian forces.
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

Saturday's papers focus on the ongoing invasion of Ukraine as numerous cities continue to be shelled by Russian forces.

 

The Irish Times leads on US claims that Russia are using biological weapons in the invasion of Ukraine

 

The Irish Examiner focuses on parents of children with disabilities being ordered to go to therapy classes to deal with the long waiting lists for therapy sessions.

The Echo leads on a significant development being planned for East Cork with 700 homes in the pipeline.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the fuel industry denying claims of price gauging as fuel prices continue to soar.

The Irish Sun focus on Irish medical student Racheal Diyaolu who returned back home to Ireland after being stuck in Ukraine due to the current invasion.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a man who died in a tragic accident in Down who was due to become a father.

In the UK, the front pages are dominated by the situation in Ukraine and what the UK's response is. The Guardian leads with French president Macron criticising the UK for their visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens.

The Guardian leads with French president Macron criticising the UK for their visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens.

The Independent leads on multiple Ukrainian cities coming under Russian shelling in recent days.

More in this section

Ministers deliver long-awaited apology over historical institutional abuse Ministers deliver long-awaited apology over historical institutional abuse
Taoiseach Micheál Martin to hold meeting with Boris Johnson Taoiseach Micheál Martin to hold meeting with Boris Johnson
Taoiseach voices support for accelerated entry of Ukraine into the European Union Taoiseach voices support for accelerated entry of Ukraine into the European Union
Judge refers questions on Player Wills planning dispute to EU Court

Judge refers questions on Player Wills planning dispute to EU Court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more