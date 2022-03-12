What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

Saturday's papers focus on the ongoing invasion of Ukraine as numerous cities continue to be shelled by Russian forces.

The Irish Times leads on US claims that Russia are using biological weapons in the invasion of Ukraine

The Irish Examiner focuses on parents of children with disabilities being ordered to go to therapy classes to deal with the long waiting lists for therapy sessions.

The Echo leads on a significant development being planned for East Cork with 700 homes in the pipeline.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the fuel industry denying claims of price gauging as fuel prices continue to soar.

The Irish Sun focus on Irish medical student Racheal Diyaolu who returned back home to Ireland after being stuck in Ukraine due to the current invasion.

The Irish Sun focus on Irish medical student Racheal Diyaolu who returned back home to Ireland after being stuck in Ukraine due to the current invasion.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a man who died in a tragic accident in Down who was due to become a father.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a man who died in a tragic accident in Down who was due to become a father.

In the UK, the front pages are dominated by the situation in Ukraine and what the UK's response is. The Guardian leads with French president Macron criticising the UK for their visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens.

The Guardian leads with French president Macron criticising the UK for their visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens.

The Independent leads on multiple Ukrainian cities coming under Russian shelling in recent days.

The Independent leads on multiple Ukrainian cities coming under Russian shelling in recent days.