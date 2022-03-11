Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 16:56

Covid: 15,983 new cases confirmed

Meanwhile, one further person who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.
PA reporter

There have been another 9,186 positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR testing, according to the Department of Health.

In addition, a further 6,752 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am on Friday, there were 907 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 37 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, one further person who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Northern Ireland.

Another 2,270 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Friday morning there were 476 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with one in intensive care.

