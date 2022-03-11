Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 15:14

Government announce €18m in emergency supports for hauliers amid fuel price crisis

The move comes following warnings from hauliers earlier this week that they would be staging protests if the Government did not provide more support.
The Government has announced €18 million in emergency support to alleviate pressure on hauliers amid spiralling fuel prices.

The move comes following warnings from hauliers earlier this week that they would be staging protests if the Government did not provide more support.

Drivers across the country have been feeling the pinch with some services stations having prices above €2 a litre for fuel.

As part of the emergency support, hauliers will receive €1oo a week for a period of eight weeks to help with the "extraordinary circumstances" the industry is facing.

The scheme will be available for every heavy goods vehicle listed on a road haulage operator’s licence.

The temporary emergency measure was announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton on Friday.

"The haulage sector has a hugely important role to play in the economy and in keeping vital goods available to people and business – it is critically important to Ireland’s supply chains, both national and international," Mr Ryan said.

"The past two years have presented many challenges for the sector.

"Brexit, Covid-19 and now the crisis in Ukraine have put a cumulative pressure on the haulage industry.

"Today’s measure reflects Government understanding of that pressure and its recognition of the important role that the haulage industry plays in keeping the country going."

Ms Naughton said that following a meeting with the Irish Road Haulage Association earlier this week, it had become "abundantly clear" needed to intervene.

The support for Hauliers comes after the Government already introduced a cut of 20 cent per litre on petrol and 15 cent per litre of diesel, which took effect from midnight on Thursday.

The Government estimates that the measure will cost €320 million.

