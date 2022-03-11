Met Éireann says ‘unsettled’ weekend ahead with weather warning for 12 counties

Met Éireann has warned of “an unsettled weekend” of weather ahead, issuing a status-yellow rainfall warning for 12 counties.

The warning for Galway, Laois, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford and all of Munster will come into effect at 3pm on Saturday.

The forecaster said heavy rain and strong winds “will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions” until the warning expires at 11.30pm that evening.

Met Éireann meteorologist Emer Flood said the island can expect heavy rain in some places over the weekend, but some drier and brighter weather too.

“An active jet stream will continue to steer Atlantic low-pressure systems in our direction over the coming days, these will bring spells of heavy rain and strong winds at times,” she said.

Met Éireann is urging people to “keep a close eye” on the forecast in the coming days, with the potential for more weather warnings to be issued.

It comes as the UK Met Office has also issued a status-yellow wind warning for Antrim and Down in Northern Ireland from the early hours of Sunday until 2pm that afternoon.

Current forecast

Met Éireann said rain will lead to spot flooding in places on Friday, as sunny spells and showers in the southwest extend slowly east and north.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible, with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees forecast.

Most places will be dry tonight as showers become isolated, with lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees and some frost and icy patches developing.

It will be dry on Saturday morning, with a southeast wind in the afternoon bringing rain northwards over the country.

This will turn heavy at times and fall as sleet over hills and high mountains, again leading to flooding in places.

Sunday will be blustery, with widespread thundery showers throughout much of the day, but more in the way of sunny spells and drier interludes developing later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are forecast.

The weather is expected to turn “somewhat more settled early next week,” though wet conditions are still expected at times.