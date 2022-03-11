Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 09:22

Three men charged with aggravated burglary of Tom Niland remanded in custody

Tom Niland, who is 73 years old, remains on life support in Sligo University Hospital.
Three men from Co Mayo have been remanded in custody following a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Thursday night.

Francis Harmon (54), of Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina, John Irving (28), of Shanwar, Foxford, and John Clarke (32), of Carrowkelly, Ballina were charged with aggravated burglary at the home of Tom Niland at Doonflynn, Skreen on January 18th last.

The three men were charged with committing burglary and having a weapon of offence, a knife.

They are to appear again at Sligo District Court on Wednesday.

There were no applications for bail. Free legal aid was granted to all three accused.

