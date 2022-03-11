What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The war in Ukraine and its impact in Ireland, namely soaring fuel prices, continues to dominate the nation's papers on Friday.

The Irish Times reports relentless Russian shelling is deepening a humanitarian crisis in the besieged port of Mariupol, while at home, fears grow for the future of around 1,000 construction jobs at building group Roadbridge.

The Irish Examiner reports the Taoiseach said it is “always possible” that Irish troops could be sent to the border of the Ukraine conflict, while separately the State’s consumer watchdog has admitted it is powerless to clamp down on increasing prices at petrol and diesel retailers.

The Echo says almost 1,400 Cork homes have opened their doors to Ukrainian refugees following an appeal from the Irish Red Cross.

The Irish Sun focuses on the UK government sanctioning of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, and what it means for the club.

The Irish Daily Star writes the Government is "in the dark" on how to halt Ireland's worst price hikes in decades as war fuels a fuel crisis.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports the owner of a family fuel business has spoken of how “horrendous” price increases have driven some customers to tears — and others to abuse staff.

In Britain, the economic sanctions against Chelsea’s Russian owner and the spiralling refugee crisis are also among the topics on Friday's front pages.

The i, Metro and The Times lead on comments from British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that Roman Abramovich has “blood on his hands”, while the Daily Mirror says the Chelsea owner is “blood brothers” with Vladimir Putin.

'BLOOD ON HIS HANDS'



🔴 Abramovich assets here are frozen as 7 Putin pals worth £15bn pay price

Abramovich assets here are frozen as 7 Putin pals worth £15bn pay price

Chaos at Chelsea FC as it too hit with wide-ranging sanctions

The Sun says Chelsea could go into bankruptcy as a result of the sanctions, while the Daily Star compares the club’s worth with rising fuel prices.

Chelsea could go bust in just 81 days if Abramovich doesn't sell

British civilians will be asked to take refugees into their home as part of a new plan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

'British public to be asked to take in refugees'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

The Financial Times says half of Ukraine’s economy is shut down, while The Guardian says the city of Mariupol has been plunged into “medieval conditions”.

front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 11 March

Guardian front page, Friday 11 March 2022: 'Medieval conditions' in a city under constant attack

The Daily Mail leads on the conflict’s refugee crisis ballooning into Europe’s biggest since the Second World War. The Independent adds criticism of the UK’s refugee intake.

Friday's Daily Mail: Europe's biggest refugee crisis since the war

And the Daily Express says Mr Putin has threatened to take “revenge” on Western sanctions by driving up global food prices.