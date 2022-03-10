Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 19:02

Two men due to appear in court over aggravated burglary of Thomas Niland

Gardaí arrested three men in the north-west region of the country in connection with the aggravated burglary of Thomas Niland (73) on January 18th.
Two men are due to appear in court over the aggravated burglary of a Thomas Niland in Co Sligo.

Gardaí arrested three men in the north-west region of the country in connection with the aggravated burglary of Mr Niland (73) on January 18th.

Mr Niland was left in critical condition after the incident.

Two of the men who were arrested are due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court at 8pm on Thursday.

The third man remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

More to follow...

