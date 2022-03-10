Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 16:11

Covid: Ireland logs 11,682 cases as hospitalisations trend upwards

4,065 of the cases were confirmed by PCR test, while 7,617 people registered a positive antigen test result through the HSE portal
Covid: Ireland logs 11,682 cases as hospitalisations trend upwards

Antigen tests continue to identify the majority of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland, with a total of 11,682 logged on Thursday.

4,065 of the cases were confirmed by PCR test, while 7,617 people registered a positive antigen test result through the HSE portal.

As of this morning, there were 877 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 41 in intensive care.

It continues an upwards trend seen since the weekend, when hospitalisations rose sharply from 670 on Friday to 808 by Monday, however, intensive care numbers have remained largely stable.

The growing number of cases identified through antigen testing is not unexpected amid the scaling-back of the test and trace system.

The Department of Health has previously cautioned that self-registered antigen test results are not directly comparable with cases confirmed by PCR test.

Meanwhile, a further 2,602 cases of the virus were notified in the last 24-hour reporting period in Northern Ireland.

Four more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in the region, where there are 483 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including one in intensive care.

More in this section

Irish health and education systems will make 'every resource available' to Ukrainian refugees Irish health and education systems will make 'every resource available' to Ukrainian refugees
Icy conditions country-wide as weather warning covers 24 counties Icy conditions country-wide as weather warning covers 24 counties
Man jailed for sex assaults on public transport Man jailed for sex assaults on public transport
Donnelly warns new legislation on patient safety disclosures must not create culture of fear

Donnelly warns new legislation on patient safety disclosures must not create culture of fear

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more