Man jailed for sex assaults on public transport

Claire Henry

A man who sexually assaulted women on both the Luas and a bus from Galway city has been sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Murad Kandokar (49) of Gleann Ribh, Lusk, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assaults on a Luas in Dublin city on May 26th, 2021, and on a Galway to Dublin Airport City Link bus on July 17th, 2019.

The court heard Kandokar is currently serving time in the Midlands prison for a similar sexual assault.

Garda Sonya Mooney told the court that on the date in May 2021, a young woman got on the Luas at the Museum stop in Dublin. Two other individuals got on the Luas at the same time as her, one of which was the defendant.

The court heard that the woman noted something was putting pressure on her back and her backside. The victim also noticed that someone was standing very close to her and found this unusual as the Luas was not that busy.

The victim turned around and saw that Kandokar’s face was extremely close to her, and when she looked down she could see that he had an erection. The victim moved away from Kandokar and he stared at her.

Upset

The victim was visibly upset and decided to get off the Luas at the Four Courts. Another man also got off at this stop and offered assistance to the young woman and brought her to the Garda station.

Garda Mooney told the court that CCTV was collected, and Kandokar was identified. He was later questioned and told gardaí: “I have crazy thoughts; I know I need help.”

Garda Noel McBrearty of Ballymun Garda station also gave evidence of an assault that took place on an early morning bus going from Galway to Dublin Airport in July 2019. A woman boarded the bus, which was half empty, and was surprised when a male later identified as Kandokar sat in the seat beside her.

The victim fell asleep but awoke to find Kandokar's hand between her legs in her crotch area. The victim shouted at him and he moved seats.

The bus driver was notified and Kandokar was arrested at Dublin Airport.

Judge Martin Nolan outlined to the court that Kandokar's behaviour was compulsive behaviour but also criminal behaviour. He said that the assaults were on the lower end of the sexual assault scale, but were still extremely distressing for the victims.

He sentenced Kandokar to two and a half years in prison, but suspended the final fourteen months.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.