Brothers lose appeal for murdering man who shot at their home

Eoin Reynolds

Two brothers have lost their appeals against their convictions for murdering a man by driving over him and striking him with a weapon after he had fired a shot at their home.

Dean and Jason Bradley had claimed that their convictions for the murder of Neil Reilly in 2017 should be overturned because of alleged errors in the judge's charge to the jury and because, they said, a key prosecution witness should not have been allowed to give evidence.

Mr Justice John Edwards at the three-judge Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed all grounds relied on by the brothers' defence barristers. He said the trial was run in a satisfactory and fair manner by the trial judge and that the jury's verdicts against both men were safe.

In July 2018, Jason Bradley (24) and Dean Bradley (28) of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin 22 were sentenced to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of the murder of 36-year-old Neil Reilly at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin on January 18th, 2017.

The appellants had been tried along with their father Paul Bradley and another brother Ryan Bradley. Paul Bradley was acquitted by the jury and Ryan Bradley was acquitted by direction of the trial judge but pleaded guilty to an offence of impeding the murder investigation. He was ultimately given a fully suspended five-year prison sentence.

During the trial, eyewitnesses said there was a confrontation between the four members of the Bradley family and the deceased in a housing estate in Lucan, which resulted in Jason Bradley delivering chopping blows to Mr Reilly before Dean Bradley drove a BMW over him.

Two witnesses saw him drive over Mr Reilly twice while another said she saw the car drive over him, reverse over him and drive over him again.