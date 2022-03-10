Man arrested after shooting at Dublin traffic lights shatters car windows

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s following a shooting incident in Clondalkin, Dublin which saw the windows of a car stopped at traffic lights shattered.

A firearm was discharged at the car as it stopped at traffic lights at the junction of Oak Road and Nangor Road at approximately 9.45am on Monday, March 7th.

The front seat occupants of the car, a woman and man in their 30s, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at St James’ Hospital following the incident.

A number of children, who were passengers in the car at the time, were not physically harmed.

It is understood that another car involved in the incident fled from the scene.

Gardaí at Clondalkin station commenced an investigation following the incident, and this morning arrested the man in his 20s following a search and arrest operation in the southeast Dublin area.

The man is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at Clondalkin Garda station and can be held for up to 72 hours.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow, a Garda statement said.