Electric Picnic 2022 line-up reveals Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, Ireland’s biggest music festival Electric Picnic has revealed its line-up for 2022.

Headliners include Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This and Snow Patrol.

Other major acts across the weekend will include Anne-Marie, Fontaines DC, Glass Animals, London Grammar, The Kooks and Wolf Alice.

The music festival will take place in Stradbally, Co Laois from September 2nd to 4th, with tickets going on sale at 9am tomorrow.

Organisers have increased the capacity of the main stage field this year, reconfiguring the position of the stage in a 60 per cent larger arena to give attendees “unrivalled views.” The Jimi Hendrix arena entrance has also doubled in size.

Re-locating to a new home on the site and now adjacent to Mind & Body, MindField will also have “a vibrant new look,” where the Leviathan stage will “amplify grassroots political activism and critical thinking with entertaining and informative debates and workshops.”

The hugely popular Ah, Hear! Podcast stage will return with new stars and old favourites, while The Hip Hop, Beats and Rhymes stage will present the best of slam poetry, grime, hip hop and performance.

Elsewhere, Electric Picnic’s carnival town Fish Town will move into the woods this year, including The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow Circus Tent, pop-up sideshow stages, a cafe and a bar.

Alongside a new harbour enclosure for Salty Dog, a bumper-sized Trailer Park and an “even-harder-to-get-into” Berlinhaus, the nighttime arena of Freetown is “preparing for a population explosion this year,” organisers said, anchored by “industrial dance-cathedral” Terminus.

And for festival-goers “who love that bit of extra luxury and comfort,” organisers have announced a premium Silver Campsite offering hot showers, complimentary charging, pamper stations, a fully managed reception and onsite team, along with close access to your car.