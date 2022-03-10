Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 11:17

RTÉ’s Tony Connelly to share first-hand experience of Ukraine war on Late Late Show

Former Presidents of Ireland Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese will also join Ryan Tubridy to speak about the crisis
RTÉ’s Tony Connelly to share first-hand experience of Ukraine war on Late Late Show

RTÉ’s Tony Connelly will share his first-hand experience of the war in Ukraine on The Late Late Show this Friday, while former Presidents of Ireland Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese will also speak together about the crisis.

RTÉ Europe Editor Connelly was reporting from the ground in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began in February.

As Russian air strikes began on the capital Kyiv, he and his RTÉ team were moved to a basement for safety before later leaving the country.

“Connelly saw first-hand how a vibrant city overnight turned to one where terror, confusion and panic reigned,” the Late Late Show said.

He is set to discuss the scenes he saw first-hand on the streets of Kyiv, while broadcasting from a bunker where parents and children sought refuge.

The line-up for this week’s show also includes entertainer Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson, who will join host Ryan Tubridy from Nashville to talk about their new novel 'Run Rose Run'.

There will also be music from Dublin pop artist Aimée, who will perform her newest single 'Nobody Else'.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.

More in this section

Irish health and education systems will make 'every resource available' to Ukrainian refugees Irish health and education systems will make 'every resource available' to Ukrainian refugees
Ireland needs ‘fundamental rethink’ over security, says Coveney Ireland needs ‘fundamental rethink’ over security, says Coveney
Icy conditions country-wide as weather warning covers 24 counties Icy conditions country-wide as weather warning covers 24 counties
Murder accused admitted to killing woman but would not say why, trial hears

Murder accused admitted to killing woman but would not say why, trial hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more