Truckers set to protest if Government fails to give more support amid escalating fuel prices

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has warned that a "very serious" protest will be held by truckers if the industry does not get more Government support amid escalating fuel prices.

The warning comes after the group met with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan on Wednesday night to discuss ways to deal with rising costs.

Most recently, a number of Irish service stations were selling petrol and diesel at more than €2 a litre.

On Wednesday, a significant cut in the excise duty on fuel was announced by the Government, with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe confirming a cut of 20 cent per litre on petrol and 15 cent per litre of diesel.

However, Mr Donohoe warned there was only so much the Government could do to insulate businesses and consumers from a rise in costs caused by the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, truck drivers have been raising concerns that they can no longer survive the rising cost of doing business.

Speaking to Newstalk, Eugene Drennan, IRHA president, said that truck drivers are prepared to stage bigger protests if they don't get better financial support.

"It'll be far more of a lockdown, it will upset all supply chains, and it will upset other industries a lot as well," Mr Drennan said.

"You just don't want us to be in protest and nobody wants us to have the outcome of it.

"But if we do go to protest it will be very, very serious."