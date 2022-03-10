Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 08:22

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The papers on Thursday focus on the bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine
Images of the devastation in Ukraine provide the lead images for many of the national newspapers on Thursday, 15 days into Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

The Irish Times reports Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's continued calls for the establishment of a no-fly zone over the country, following an attack on a maternity hospital on Wednsday.

The Irish Daily Mail's headline calls an attack of a children's hospital in Ukraine 'depraved', reporting that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has condemned the atrocity which left "pregnant women maimed and children buried under rubble".

The Irish Daily Star runs with a similar image from the bombing of the hospital, alongside the headline: "Putin Bombs Babies".

Instead of the war, the Irish Daily Mirror leads with the Government's decision, which came into effect at midnight on Thursday, to cut excise duty in order to reduce the cost of diesel and petrol at the pumps.

The paper also covers news that Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has signed a new contract with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) which runs until Euro 2024.

In Britain, the destruction of a Ukrainian maternity hospital and rumours of potential chemical warfare feature on the majority of the papers.

The Guardian, i and The Sun all lead on the hospital attack, which Metro says is a “new low” from Russia president Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Mirror and The Independent call the attack “barbaric” and the Daily Mail leads with British prime minister Boris Johnson’s description of it as “depraved”.

The Financial Times adds Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s plea for help to its report of the attack.

The Daily Telegraph leads on reports Russia is “plotting” a chemical attack.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star says Mr Putin has “cut the power” to the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.

