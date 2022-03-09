All but two counties under Met Éireann weather warnings

All but two counties in the Republic are affected by Met Éireann weather warnings this evening, with a status-orange warning currently in force for five.

The status-orange warning for rain affects Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford until 9pm tonight, as heavy falls of rain bring surface flooding and poor driving conditions.

A status-yellow warning for low temperatures and ice will meanwhile come into force at 8pm this evening, affecting all counties in the Republic aside from Dublin and Louth.

The forecaster warned of hazardous conditions due to “widespread severe frost,” leading to ice on untreated surfaces until 10am on Thursday.

It said rain and sleet in the east will persist this evening, however, overall precipitation will get lighter.

Heavy snow at Derrylahan, Mitchelstown. Anyone any good at building snowmen? #Sneachta. pic.twitter.com/xGyE3Uj5AX — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) March 9, 2022

There will be locally hazardous driving conditions at times, where sleet or snow accumulations lie, Met Éireann warned.

Drier conditions with clear spells will arrive this evening, however, frost and ice will develop later as temperatures drop below zero, leading to potentially treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces.

Outbreaks of rain will linger through the night, while some areas may see patches of sleet and snow.

It will be cold, with lowest temperatures of -3 to +3 degrees. Some pockets of dense fog or freezing fog will also occur.

Any frost, ice and fog will clear early tomorrow, the forecaster said, leaving a largely dry and bright morning with sunny spells.