Hundreds of children among 2,500 Ukrainians to have arrived in Ireland so far

A new system has been put in place in Dublin Airport to process the arrival of Ukrainian refugees
Dominic McGrath, PA

More than 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Ireland, with children comprising a third of that number.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said around 400 Ukrainians are arriving in Ireland every day as they flee the Russian invasion of their country.

Speaking at Dublin Airport alongside Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, Ms McEntee said two thirds of those arriving were female – many of whom had left husbands and fathers behind in Ukraine.

Refugees from the war-torn country will receive a PPS number allowing them to work and access supports, as well as a letter confirming their access to temporary protection.

The Government has also said Ukrainians entering Ireland will receive medical cards.

Those arriving will also be registered for social welfare supports and provided with accommodation where necessary.

A dedicated room at the centre, filled with toys, baby food and nappies, has been opened for Ukrainian children.

On Wednesday, Ms McEntee and Ms Humphreys met with some of the people who had arrived from Ukraine.

“Both departments have worked hard over last few days to put it all together,” Ms Humphreys said.

“They have come from extremely, extremely difficult situations and they are so relieved to be here.

“They’re also very concerned – they’ve left their husbands, their fathers behind them.

“It is a very difficult situation for them. We want to make sure that when they arrive here, they get all the support they can.”

Ms McEntee said that a very significant number of Ukrainians will continue to arrive in the weeks to come.

“We are trying to process this as quickly as possible,” she said.

It has been estimated the State could ultimately welcome a multiple of 20,000 refugees from Ukraine, as the war continues.

Ms McEntee refused to be drawn on media reports that the British government has concerns about the Irish plan to welcome tens of thousands of refugees from Ukraine, citing security risks.

“We engage regularly with the Home Office. We’ve been speaking to them directly about this issue and the invasion of Ukraine since February 24th. I have spoken directly to Priti Patel myself and our team and our offices are in constant co-operation.

“It is really important that we do make sure the appropriate measures are taken, security checks are put in place and obviously where necessary information is shared between our offices and those in the UK.

“We discussed a number of things but obviously our focus and our priority was making sure that we stayed in contact with each other, that we’re able to share information where necessary.

“The conversations I have with Priti Patel are the most important, not the reports I read on a newspaper.”

