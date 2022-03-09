Over €1.5m donated from Ireland to support people in Ukraine

Muireann Duffy

People in Ireland have donated over €1.5 million towards to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country on February 24th.

The war is now in its 14th day, with over 2 million people fleeing to neighbouring EU countries to escape the conflict.

Figures from GoFundMe revealed over 100 Irish fundraisers on their website have collected over 18,000 donations.

The total figure includes almost €500,000 raised by a group of Ukrainian doctors who are working in Ireland, with the funds going towards assisting Ukrainian hospitals and medical staff in their efforts to provide care and support to wounded people and their families.

Meanwhile, another campaign to support 5-year-old Leonid, who was due to receive a bone marrow transplant at a hospital in Kyiv which has since been bombed, has raised over €65,000. Leonid and his family have now arrived in Ireland and the funds will be used to cover the cost of his treatment.

"The response from people across Ireland and around the world to support the people of Ukraine has been extraordinary," GoFundMe's chief executive Tim Cadogan said.

Legal assistance

Meanwhile, the Immigration, Asylum & Citizenship Bar Association (IACBA) is inviting practitioners to place themselves on a register of EU lawyers willing to assist immigration and refugee NGOs and civil society organisations.

The IACBA is coordinating the efforts, adding that the nature of the assistance can relate to the legal complexities of Temporary Protection Directive (TPD) immigration, applications for international protection, or other issues regarding permission to remain in Ireland.

Expertise in other areas of law are also being sought, including social welfare, housing, employment and education law.

Chair of the IACBA Denise Brett SC said: "A crisis such as this, which sees the large scale sudden movement of millions as a result of an invasion, calls on us all to contribute in whatever way we can.

"As barristers who are expert in some of the key legal areas of concern to any persons fleeing the conflict, and seeking safety in Ireland, IACBA through The Bar of Ireland and the Council of European Bars (CCBE) are ideally placed to assist."

Members of The Bar of Ireland who are interested in taking part in the initiative can provide their details to iacba@lawlibrary.ie. More information can be found on the Law Library website.