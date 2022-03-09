Gardaí appeal for witnesses after three men were injured during assault in Co Cork

Gardaí investigating an assault which happened in Co Cork on Friday have issued an appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred at around 8.20pm at a residence on Connolly road, Ballyphehane, in Co Cork. Three men were injured during the incident.

Two men, one aged in his 40s and the other aged in his 30s, were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The third man, also aged in his 30s, did not need hospital treatment for his injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.