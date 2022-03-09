Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 10:17

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after three men were injured during assault in Co Cork

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after three men were injured during assault in Co Cork

Gardaí investigating an assault which happened in Co Cork on Friday have issued an appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred at around 8.20pm at a residence on Connolly road, Ballyphehane, in Co Cork. Three men were injured during the incident.

Two men, one aged in his 40s and the other aged in his 30s, were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The third man, also aged in his 30s, did not need hospital treatment for his injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Michael Lynn 'embarrassed and annoyed' about a delay in clearing a €1.9m loan Michael Lynn 'embarrassed and annoyed' about a delay in clearing a €1.9m loan
Government set to reduce petrol and diesel cost by 15 to 20c Government set to reduce petrol and diesel cost by 15 to 20c
Irish truckers leave for Ukraine with 500 tonnes of aid Irish truckers leave for Ukraine with 500 tonnes of aid
Johnson &amp; Johnson announce €35m investment for Limerick facility

Johnson & Johnson announce €35m investment for Limerick facility

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more