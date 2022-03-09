Johnson & Johnson announce €35m investment for Limerick facility

Muireann Duffy

Johnson & Johnson Vision has announced it is to invest €35 million in its Limerick base as part of efforts to provide new products and technologies.

The company says the investment could bring 200 new jobs to the area over the next three years.

The Limerick facility is one of the company's largest manufacturing operations for contact lenses, which they say "plays a fundamental role in supporting the Johnson & Johnson mission to change the trajectory of health around the world".

Starting with just 60 employees when it first opened in 1996, the Limerick site now employs approximately 1,600 people.

The company said recruitment is currently underway across a range of roles, including in areas such as operations, engineering and quality. More information on the posts can be found on the Johnson & Johnson website.

Commenting on the plans, executive director of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley says it is "very good news for the Mid-West region", following another significant investments by Johnson & Johnson in their Galway site last month.

"The availability of a highly talented and skilled workforce in Ireland has enabled Johnson & Johnson's ambitious expansions plans."