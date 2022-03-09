Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 10:36

Johnson & Johnson announce €35m investment for Limerick facility

The company said the investment will potentially lead to the creation of 200 jobs
Johnson &amp; Johnson announce €35m investment for Limerick facility

Muireann Duffy

Johnson & Johnson Vision has announced it is to invest €35 million in its Limerick base as part of efforts to provide new products and technologies.

The company says the investment could bring 200 new jobs to the area over the next three years.

The Limerick facility is one of the company's largest manufacturing operations for contact lenses, which they say "plays a fundamental role in supporting the Johnson & Johnson mission to change the trajectory of health around the world".

Starting with just 60 employees when it first opened in 1996, the Limerick site now employs approximately 1,600 people.

The company said recruitment is currently underway across a range of roles, including in areas such as operations, engineering and quality. More information on the posts can be found on the Johnson & Johnson website.

Commenting on the plans, executive director of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley says it is "very good news for the Mid-West region", following another significant investments by Johnson & Johnson in their Galway site last month.

"The availability of a highly talented and skilled workforce in Ireland has enabled Johnson & Johnson's ambitious expansions plans."

More in this section

Michael Lynn 'embarrassed and annoyed' about a delay in clearing a €1.9m loan Michael Lynn 'embarrassed and annoyed' about a delay in clearing a €1.9m loan
Committee set up to examine impact of Ukraine invasion on Irish food security Committee set up to examine impact of Ukraine invasion on Irish food security
Irish truckers leave for Ukraine with 500 tonnes of aid Irish truckers leave for Ukraine with 500 tonnes of aid
Government set to reduce petrol and diesel cost by 15 to 20c

Government set to reduce petrol and diesel cost by 15 to 20c

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more