Farmers should assess feed needs as supply chain disruption is expected, says Minister

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has called on every farmer to assess their feed needs for the year ahead and to start planning immediately.

There will be disturbances to the supply chain because of the war in Ukraine, so farmers needed to plan ahead to ensure food security, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Everyone needed to work together to meet the challenges and planning was important to maintain the supply of food, he said.

Many good ideas had been shared at a meeting with the seven farming organisations at a meeting on Tuesday night, he added. It was good for everyone to work together, and it was important that they use the best advice.

Farmers should consider planting grain and enough grass to ensure they have fodder next winter. It was important to increase the Irish grain supply as at present 60 per cent is imported, he explained.

“The Government will back farmers,” Mr McConalogue added.

His comments come following a meeting between the Minister for Agriculture, farm organisations and Teagasc to discuss the impact on Irish agriculture and supply chains.

During the meeting, Mr McConalogue and his officials outlined the challenge that faces farmers in the short and long-term with supply chains from the region likely to be disrupted for a period.

They described considerable volumes of both global feed and fertiliser as originating and traded through Ukraine and Russia.

A national committee is to be set up to examine the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on Irish food security.

Mr McConalogue said the sector is facing one of the most significant challenges in recent years.