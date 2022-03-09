Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 08:24

Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance found 107 years after sinking off Antarctica

The wooden ship had not been seen since it went down in the Weddell Sea in 1915.
Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance found 107 years after sinking off Antarctica

By Scott D'Arcy, PA

The wreck of Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance has been found 107 years after it became trapped in sea ice and sank off the coast of Antarctica.

The wooden ship had not been seen since it went down in the Weddell Sea in 1915, and in February the Endurance22 Expedition set off from Cape Town, South Africa, a month after the 100th anniversary of Shackleton’s death on a mission to locate it.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said Endurance was found at a depth of 3,008 metres and approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by the ship’s captain Frank Worsley.

The standard bow on the wreck
The standard bow on the wreck (Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Geographic/PA)

The expedition’s director of exploration said footage of Endurance showed it to be intact and “by far the finest wooden shipwreck” he has seen.

Mensun Bound said: “We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance.

“It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation. You can even see ‘Endurance’ arced across the stern, directly below the taffrail.

“This is a milestone in polar history.”

Wreck of Endurance found
South African polar research and logistics vessel SA Agulhas II (James Blake/Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust)

Dr John Shears, the expedition leader, said his team, which was accompanied by historian Dan Snow, had made “polar history” by completing what he called “the world’s most challenging shipwreck search”.

He said: “In addition, we have undertaken important scientific research in a part of the world that directly affects the global climate and environment.

“We have also conducted an unprecedented educational outreach programme, with live broadcasting from on board, allowing new generations from around the world to engage with Endurance22 and become inspired by the amazing stories of polar exploration, and what human beings can achieve and the obstacles they can overcome when they work together.”

Shackleton and his crew set out to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica, but Endurance did not reach land and became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board to eventually abandon ship.

More in this section

Committee set up to examine impact of Ukraine invasion on Irish food security Committee set up to examine impact of Ukraine invasion on Irish food security
Government set to reduce petrol and diesel cost by 15 to 20c Government set to reduce petrol and diesel cost by 15 to 20c
Michael Lynn 'embarrassed and annoyed' about a delay in clearing a €1.9m loan Michael Lynn 'embarrassed and annoyed' about a delay in clearing a €1.9m loan
Commissioner tells conference he wants to see more women join police

Commissioner tells conference he wants to see more women join police

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more