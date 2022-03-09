Man arrested following assault and armed robbery of taxi driver in Co Dublin

A man has been arrested after a taxi driver was assaulted during an armed robbery in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 2.45am on Mill Street in Co Dublin when a taxi driver, aged in his 30s, was waiting on a pickup outside student accommodation.

A lone man who was armed with a firearm, pointed it at the driver and demanded money. The taxi driver was then assaulted by the lone man who struck him in the face and body.

The gunman fled the scene with a number of items as Gardaí arrived, however, after a short pursuit on foot he was arrested.

All the items which were taken, along with the firearm, were recovered by Gardaí.

The taxi driver was taken to St. James' Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, aged in his late 20s, was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.