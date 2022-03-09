What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

As the US has moved to ban Russian oil and the Irish Government has decided to cut the price of fuel amid wartime inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine dominates the papers once again.

The Irish Times leads with the latest developments relating to Ukraine, including the US ban on Russian oil and the prospect of a warplanes deal for Ukraine.

The Irish Examiner leads with the emergency cut to fuel prices as Irish consumers continue to face the spiralling cost of living.

The front page of today's Irish Examiner and @ExaminerSport.



Subscribe today at: https://t.co/Bqu30OWktz pic.twitter.com/TxuOYL9qAv — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) March 9, 2022

The Irish Daily Star leads with Western bans on Russian fuel as the EU, UK, and US announced measures targeting Russian oil and gas.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mail leads with the Irish Government's move to cut the price of petrol by 20c and diesel by 15c.

And the Irish Mirror reports that Russia wants Ireland to pay for damages after the Russian Embassy's gates were damaged by a protester with a truck on Monday.

In the UK, the Ukrainian president’s speech to MPs, plans for Nato jets to be supplied to Ukraine and Russian oil bans are among the topics on Wednesday’s front pages.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with news of a plan to supply Ukraine with Nato jets from Poland via the US.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Poland offers fighter jets for Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/Z8tySQbGue — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s speech to the Commons is front page of the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, i and Metro.

Tomorrow's front page: We'll fight in forests, fields, and on shores#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hn4XKRnHFD — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 8, 2022

Wednesday's front page: 'We will fight in the forests and on the streets' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V87qmZMLh3 — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 8, 2022

The Daily Mail calls Mr Zelenskiy a “commons hero” and ex-speaker John Bercow – who a new report alleges is a bully – a “commons Zero”.

The Guardian and the Financial Times carry news of a US ban on Russian oil on their front pages.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 March 2022: 'Blow to Putin': Britain and US ban Russian oil pic.twitter.com/BO3rRJ9uNg — The Guardian (@guardian) March 8, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 9 March https://t.co/phpGUhWFIm pic.twitter.com/6hgaFxIFH7 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 8, 2022

The Sun reports that a member of the Queen’s guard has travelled to Ukraine to fight the Russian army.

Tomorrow's front page: A teenage Coldstream Guardsman has abandoned his post protecting the Queen to fight Mad Vlad's invaders in Ukraine https://t.co/5wNINnzDAv pic.twitter.com/84LWNjdF3x — The Sun (@TheSun) March 8, 2022

And the Daily Star leads with comments from a Ukrainian boxer fighting on the front lines.