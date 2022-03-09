Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 07:24

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the latest developments relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

As the US has moved to ban Russian oil and the Irish Government has decided to cut the price of fuel amid wartime inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine dominates the papers once again.

The Irish Times leads with the latest developments relating to Ukraine, including the US ban on Russian oil and the prospect of a warplanes deal for Ukraine.

The Irish Examiner leads with the emergency cut to fuel prices as Irish consumers continue to face the spiralling cost of living.

The Irish Daily Star leads with Western bans on Russian fuel as the EU, UK, and US announced measures targeting Russian oil and gas.

Star Front pageMeanwhile, the Irish Daily Mail leads with the Irish Government's move to cut the price of petrol by 20c and diesel by 15c.

Irish Daily Mail

And the Irish Mirror reports that Russia wants Ireland to pay for damages after the Russian Embassy's gates were damaged by a protester with a truck on Monday.

Mirror front page

In the UK, the Ukrainian president’s speech to MPs, plans for Nato jets to be supplied to Ukraine and Russian oil bans are among the topics on Wednesday’s front pages.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with news of a plan to supply Ukraine with Nato jets from Poland via the US.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s speech to the Commons is front page of the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, i and Metro.

The Daily Mail calls Mr Zelenskiy a “commons hero” and ex-speaker John Bercow – who a new report alleges is a bully – a “commons Zero”.

The Guardian and the Financial Times carry news of a US ban on Russian oil on their front pages.

The Sun reports that a member of the Queen’s guard has travelled to Ukraine to fight the Russian army.

And the Daily Star leads with comments from a Ukrainian boxer fighting on the front lines.

More in this section

Government set to reduce petrol and diesel cost by 15 to 20c Government set to reduce petrol and diesel cost by 15 to 20c
Irish truckers leave for Ukraine with 500 tonnes of aid Irish truckers leave for Ukraine with 500 tonnes of aid
Michael Lynn 'embarrassed and annoyed' about a delay in clearing a €1.9m loan Michael Lynn 'embarrassed and annoyed' about a delay in clearing a €1.9m loan
Committee set up to examine impact of Ukraine invasion on Irish food security

Committee set up to examine impact of Ukraine invasion on Irish food security

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more