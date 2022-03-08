Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 15:45

Covid: Bump in Ireland's cases as 11,380 confirmed on Tuesday

More than 4,000 additional cases were seen today compared to Monday
Covid: Bump in Ireland's cases as 11,380 confirmed on Tuesday

Ireland has logged a bump in Covid-19 cases, with 11,380 reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday – up from 7,143 the day before.

The increase of more than 4,000 additional cases when compared to Monday was seen as 4,423 were confirmed by PCR test, while 6,957 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Hospitalisations associated with the disease increased sharply over the weekend, rising from 670 on Friday to 808 by Monday.

As of this morning, there were 803 patients in hospital, with 51 in intensive care, up four since yesterday.

The true scale of infection is unknown amid the scaling-back of the test and trace system, and the Department of Health has previously cautioned that self-registered antigen test results are not directly comparable with cases confirmed by PCR test.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, another 2,669 cases of the virus were confirmed on Tuesday.

Five more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in the region, where there are 467 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with two in intensive care.

More in this section

Man charged over Russian embassy gates crash released on bail Man charged over Russian embassy gates crash released on bail
Moscow scolds Irish ambassador after truck driven into Russian embassy gates Moscow scolds Irish ambassador after truck driven into Russian embassy gates
Yellow weather warning brings strong winds to the west Yellow weather warning brings strong winds to the west
Women doctors and engineers highlight challenges on International Women’s Day

Women doctors and engineers highlight challenges on International Women’s Day

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more