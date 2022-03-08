Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 13:39

Moscow scolds Irish ambassador after truck driven into Russian embassy gates

Russia called in the Irish ambassador on Tuesday to demand an apology and lodge a formal complaint
Thomson Reuters

Russia called in the Irish ambassador on Tuesday to demand an apology and lodge a formal complaint, the foreign ministry said, after a man drove a lorry through the gates of Russia's embassy to Dublin to protest against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian ministry accused protesters near its embassy of "essentially adopting tactics widely used by terrorists", demanded Ireland compensate Moscow for damage and said it wanted those responsible for the incident punished.

"We ... expect the authorities of the country to conduct an objective investigation and punish those responsible," it said in a statement.

Videos posted on social media showed a driver reversing an articulated truck through the gates of the embassy and stopping after one gate was torn off.

Russia describes its offensive in Ukraine as a "special operation". - Reuters

