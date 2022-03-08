Chapters bookstore to reopen under new ownership

The recently-closed Chapters bookstore in Dublin has announced it will reopen under new ownership on Friday.

There was an outpouring on social media last October when the bookstore announced it would shut in early 2022 after 40 years in business.

However, in a surprise twist this Tuesday, a post on the store’s social media said it would reopen within days, after shutting its doors at the end of January.

“We just couldn’t let it go!” Chapters said on Twitter. “The Gamesworld lads from the back of Chapter’s Middle Abbey St, Kev & Mick are the new owners of Chapters - reopening Friday 11th March!”

Asked if the store will continue to sell both new and used books as before, the store said trade-ins of old books remain "very welcome" and the original store manager and staff will return.

The shop on Parnell Street in Dublin 1 was previously billed as Ireland’s largest independent bookstore.